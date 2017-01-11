| by Jack Landau |

Redevelopment plans have emerged for a prominent vacant warehouse on a stretch of Dupont Street in Midtown Toronto which is transitioning away from its industrial past. Plans to replace the vacant 1 and 2-storey building at 420 Dupont Street—a 0.67-hectare site between Howland Avenue to the east and Albany Avenue to the west—were first submitted to the City for redevelopment by Tridel back in late 2015. Originally proposed at a height of 12 storeys and featuring a design by Teeple Architects, a mid-2016 resubmission reveals a scaled-back 9-storey version of the proposal.

420 Dupont Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

While reduced in size, the new plan retains the bold design language of the earlier submission. The building's exterior would feature white architectural panels, clear glazing with grey window frames, clear glass balcony guards, capless curtainwall glazing with grey frames on lower floors along with exposed architectural concrete. All glazing on the project’s exterior will include bird strike prevention measures, complying with Toronto Green Standards.

420 Dupont Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

420 Dupont—most recently occupied by Mono Lino Typesetting—would now support 245 condominium units, coming in a mix of 109 one-bedroom units, 98 two-bedroom units, and 38 three-or-more-bedroom units, all anchored to the street by 2,097 m² of at-grade retail space. A total of 1,083 m² of amenity area would be provided for the residents, split between 507 m² of indoor and 576 m² of outdoor space.

420 Dupont Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The development would be served by two levels of underground parking, containing 286 parking spaces for building residents. An additional 29 open surface parking spaces for visitors and retailers are also planned. Serving the area's entrenched cycling culture, the building will include 246 bicycle parking spaces, divided between 221 long term and 25 short term spaces.

South elevation diagram, 420 Dupont Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

