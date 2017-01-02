| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up December 2016's hottest stories, dataBase files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Pearson: Turning Toronto's Airport into a Global Mega-Hub

Pearson International Airport, image via GTAA report December's most popular news story spoke of Pearson International Airport's plan for expansion with the goal of creating a global 'mega hub' by 2035. In second place, an article covering the Toronto District School Board's $121.5 million sale of 7.3 acres of surplus school lands at Bloor and Dufferin highlighted components of the Hariri Pontarini Architects-led plan for the site. 2. Hariri Pontarini Design to Reshape 7.3 Acre Bloor-Dufferin Site

3. TTC: A Tour of Vaughan's Metropolitan Centre Station

4. Proposed Distillery District Tower Falls Flat at Design Review

5. Revised Design Unveiled for Menkes' 771 Yonge Tower

6. Throwback Thursday: Roy's Square and One Bloor East

7. Mercer Street's 57-Storey 'O' Re-worked as 49-Storey 'U'

8. VMC: Explosive Growth Shaping Vaughan's New Downtown

9. Redesigned Proposal Emerges for Lanterra's Artists' Alley

10. Soft Opening Reveals New Hardscapes at Berczy Park

Our Top Ten dataBase Files

1. One Bloor East

One Bloor East, image courtesy of Great Gulf Homes

The ongoing installation of balcony glazing continues to draw attention to the dataBase file for Great Gulf Homes' One Bloor East, bringing the project to our top spot for December. In second place, the dataBase file for Harhay and Carttera's 75 on The Esplanade continues to generate attention as marketing for the 29-storey tower continues.

2. 75 on The Esplanade

3. 1 - 7 Yonge Street

4. The One

5. Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences

6. 88 Scott Street

7. Artists' Alley

8. INDX Condos

9. 1 Yorkville

10. Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences

Harbour Plaza Residences condominium towers, image by Forum contributor Razz

December's most popular Forum thread was that of the Sun Life Financial Tower and Harbour Plaza Residences. With the 35-storey office component recently ranking high in our Year-End Readers' Poll and the two condominium towers in the process of topping off, the project led the pack in traffic for the month. 88 Scott Street is also in the process of topping off, propelling the 58-storey condominium tower's Forum thread to second place for the month.

2. 88 Scott Street

3. Ten York

4. Residences of 488 University Avenue

5. Trump International Hotel and Tower

6. One Bloor East

7. 87 Peter Street

8. 50 Bloor West

9. The One

10. Wellesley on the Park

We will be back at beginning of February for a recap of January's top news stories, dataBase files and Forum threads!