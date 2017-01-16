| by Jack Landau |

Last week brought Toronto's its first major snowfall of 2017, creating some photogenic wintery conditions for photographers. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to the 88 Scott Street Forum thread by Greg Lipinski, we are shown a foggy view southwest towards Toronto's Financial District from the intersection of Jarvis and Adelaide. This shot shows the impact of 88 Scott Street, which is in the process of topping out at a height of 58 storeys.

Southwest view from Jarvis and Adelaide, image by Greg Lipinski

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!