| by Stefan Novakovic |

With street-level public space now taking shape along Adelaide Street West and finishing touches being applied to the 17-storey building above, Plaza's Musée Condos (below, left) is set to be occupied early next year.

Musée and oneeleven (l-r), image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

Designed by Toronto's Quadrangle Architects, the condominium is part of the intensifying Adelaide Street corridor just east of Bathurst, with Harhay's neighbouring oneeleven Condominiums (above, right) officially completed this year.

Looking northwest at Musée Condos (behind the crane), image by Nicolas Arnaud-Godet

Featuring enhanced sidewalks—with new plantings making use of city-friendly Silva Cell technology—and retail space at grade, the project also includes a mid-block pedestrian connection leading to an 8,000 ft² public park at the southeast end of the site (below).

The park will front the east elevation, image by UT Forum contributor AHK

Designed by The Planning Partnership, the park will add an important dose of green space to the King West area. While the small park will be surrounded by urban density, its location on the quiet Adelaide Place lane should provide a relatively calm atmosphere.

The park space, image courtesy of Plaza

The project includes interiors by Bryon Patton and Associates, with work now progressing on individual suites and amenity spaces. Communal amenities will include a gym, theatre room, and party/lounge space, along with a roof deck, swimming pool, and saunas.

The upper roof terrace will house much of the amenity space, image courtesy of Plaza

We will keep you updated as construction continues, and the project nears completion.