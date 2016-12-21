| by Jack Landau |

It's been a busy few weeks at the Dupont and Lansdowne site of Neudorfer Corporation's Fuse and Fuse2 Condos in Toronto's West End. December marked the first occupancies for the Barrett Architect-designed development's 27-storey first phase 'Fuse', while cladding installation is now nearing completion for the 23-storey second phase 'Fuse2' to its immediate west.

Fuse (R) and Fuse2 (L), image by Jack Landau

When we last checked in on the development at the close of November, Fuse2's main exterior expression of precast concrete and brick-panels, dark-tinted window wall cladding, spandrel panels, and dark grey mullion caps was practically complete. At that time, clear glass balcony panels enameled with a bird-friendly ceramic frit were making an impact on the lower floors of the building, and have since progressed to cover the remaining floors above.

North view of Fuse2, image by Jack Landau

While views from the west and south reveal completed facades, views showing the east side of the tower reveal that the construction hoists are still in use. Once the hoists are no longer needed, their removal will allow the unfinished facade behind them to be sealed off with the last of the cladding.

West view of Fuse2, image by Jack Landau

Together, Fuse and Fuse2 are bringing 576 new condo units to the Dupont and Lansdowne area, along with an improved local public realm in the form of new ground level retail that will include a Shoppers Drug Mart and a Metro grocery store.

Fuse (L) and Fuse2 (R) viewed from the east on Lansdowne, image by Jack Landau

We will continue to follow the development as construction finishes up. In the meantime, you can find additional information and renderings in our dataBase file for Fuse and Fuse2, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.