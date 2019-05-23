Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto captured from the new 58-storey E Condos tower at Yonge and Eglinton. Submitted by Forum contributor Mobahn, this shot looks south to the Minto Midtown towers, with the Downtown skyline looming in the distance.

