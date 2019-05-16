| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Mississauga for a view of construction at Perla Towers, part of the Pinnacle Uptown condominium community at Hurontario and Eglinton. Captured by Forum contributor Jasonzed using a drone, this bird's-eye view shows the conjoined podium for the 34- and 15-storey towers now rising above grade.

Perla Towers rising in Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

