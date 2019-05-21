| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of two contrasting facades in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor skycandy, this view shows the 23-storey "Equilibrium" mural on the east facade of the Parkside Student Residences at Jarvis and Carlton, and the honeycomb-patterned south facade of the new 411 Church condominium tower wrapping up construction north of Carlton Street.

Equilibrium mural and 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

