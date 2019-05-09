| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to newly-revitalized Grange Park in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Craig White, this sunset shot shows the topped out Form Condos and the city skyline serving as a backdrop for the park on one of the first warm weekends of the year.

Grange Park and the Toronto skyline, image by Craig White

