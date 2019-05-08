| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a new condominium tower rising on Shuter Street in Toronto's Garden District. Captured by Forum contributor innsertnamehere, this view shows St Thomas Developments' IBI Group-designed 88 North development growing towards a height of 27 storeys,

88 North rising in Toronto's Garden District, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.