40 kilometres north of Downtown Toronto, high-rise living is still a relatively young concept in the town of Newmarket. The municipality’s most significant pocket of density lies on a stretch of Davis Drive located a few blocks west of Newmarket GO Station. After three decades without major new condominium developments, Newmarket is getting a major reinvestment with the planned redevelopment of a 4.4-acre development site at the west end of this strip of density.

Site of the proposed development, image via Google Maps

Currently home to a large industrial complex, the development known as The Davis - Residences at Bakerfield will eventually house three condominium towers designed by architects RAW. Led by developer The Rose Corporation and builder LCL Builds Corporation, the project will bring roughly 500 new residential units, starting with a 15-storey building containing a range of layouts from 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom suites.

The Davis - Residences at Bakerfield, image courtesy of Rose Corp

Residents of the project’s first building will have access to a landscaped courtyard and grounds, a lobby with lounge space, a fitness centre and yoga studio, a party room with kitchen, furnished guest suites, a rooftop terrace, a pet spa, and more.

The project will place residents in the emerging core of Newmarket, situated directly on a VIVA transit route, allowing for easy travel around York Region’s surface transit network. The project is also almost exactly one kilometre from Newmarket GO Station, providing for easy commuting in and out of Downtown Toronto.

