| by Jack Landau |

Last weekend, TAS and partners Fiera Properties celebrated the official start of construction for The Keeley, their new mid-rise condominium development on the doorstep of Downsview Park, northwestern Toronto's giant new green space. Roughly 125 members of the community, future homeowners, and TAS team members attended the ground breaking, which featured an afternoon of live music and food.

Visitors were treated to performances by the Sidewalk Crusaders and Samba Squad, and food from Gotham Grill, Johnny Rocco's Pizza Wagon, and Ice Cream Kingdom. The event featured remarks from Mazyar Mortazavi, President & CEO of TAS, who stated “What makes a home is the people who live there and the community that surrounds it; home is more than just a roof over our heads. We’re proud to play a role in the transformation of this neighbourhood and thank everyone for their support getting us to this milestone, and for seeing The Keeley through to completion.”

TAS EVP Mahyar Tavassoli; TAS Chairman, Babak Mortazavi; Councillor Pasternak Office Representative, Hector Alonso; TAS President & CEO, Mazyar Mortazavi; TAS EVP Goran Alexander, image courtesy of TAS

In the weeks before the ground breaking, multiple construction permits were applied for, which remain under review. Once permits are finalized, the site will fill out with construction equipment as the project enters its shoring phase.

The Teeple Architects-designed project will rise 12 storeys, offering 364 units ranging from studios to 3-bedroom layouts available as both townhomes and "SkyTowns" plus 6,650 ft² of amenity space, with indoor spaces designed by TACT Architecture and outdoor spaces with landscaping by Ferris + Associates Inc. Over 80% of the units are sold, with remaining ones starting at $400,000.

The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

