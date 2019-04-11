| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back to December 2016 for a view of a mid-rise development under construction on St Clair Avenue West in Toronto's Russell Hill area. 28 months ago, forming was underway on Madison Homes and Fieldgate Urban's ZIGG Condos, a Kirkor Architects-designed development just west of Avenue Road. The building was on its way to its 11-storey final height, with work then at the sixth level.

Looking southwest to ZIGG Condos, December 2016, image by Jack Landau

Catching up the present, an April 2019 view shows the completed condo with its contrasting black and white cladding above a base with wood-hued finishes. Work on the project wrapped up in mid-2018, and residents have since moved into the building's 166 units.

Looking southwest to ZIGG Condos, April 2019, image by Edward Skira

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!