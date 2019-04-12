| by Jack Landau |

Plans are advancing for a condominium development on Eglinton Avenue at Wincott Drive in Etobicoke, partly upgrading an existing shopping plaza, and partly built on adjacent land which was previously set aside for the now cancelled Richview Expressway. The design of the development by Core Architects for Trinity Development Group Inc. and CreateTO was recently revised and resubmitted to the City of Toronto.

The project was initially submitted for rezoning around one year ago, proposed as three separate buildings with heights of 22, 22, and 18 storeys. The new version preserves much of the previous plan’s proposed density, but adjusts the massing, connecting two of the buildings with a mid-rise volume with an open ground level passageway below it. The tallest building is proposed at 76.6 metres.

A significant amount of open space would be remain on the site, with a 1,700 m²/18,300 ft² public park along the Eglinton Avenue West frontage, next to an 869 m²/9,360 ft² Privately Owned Publicly accessible Space (POPS) between the buildings and partially sheltered by the connecting volume's floating massing. Landscape design of the project's outdoor spaces is being handled by Land Art Design.

The project now proposes 773 condominium units, an increase from the 671 units initially proposed. The suites are planned in a mix of 492 one-bedroom units (64%), 198 two-bedroom units (25%), and 83 three-bedroom units (11%).

Residents would be served by 3,130 m² of amenity spaces. Below grade, the site would be served by a two-level garage containing 1,013 spaces, including 681 for residents and spaces serving the retail, grocery, and fitness club on site.

