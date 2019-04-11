| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Humber Bay Park in Etobicoke for a view of the Humber Bay Shores skyline. This shot by Craig White is centred on the topped-out Eau du Soleil development, consisting of 49- and 66-storey condominium towers, the latter standing as the city’s tallest building outside of the Downtown Core.

Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Craig White

