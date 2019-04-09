| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood for a detail view of the new 12-storey, Wallman Architects-designed building under construction at Block 17N, on River Street just north of Dundas Street East. Captured by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot captures the multicoloured aluminum cladding panels and punched windows that define the building's exterior.

Details of Block 17N in Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

