| by Jack Landau |

A handful of projects are transforming the area around Dundas and River streets on the east side of Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. Now well into the third phase of the five-phase rebuild led by The Daniels Corporation and Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), projects in various stages of construction are bringing more residential density, retail, and community amenities to the rebuilt neighbourhood.

Still in the earliest stages of construction, the Quadrangle-designed Artworks Tower complex will add 11 and 33-storey market condominium towers to the eastern edge of the community. Preliminary site preparation began at the project's River and Dundas site in late 2018, followed by shoring at the start of 2019. Excavation of the site's three-level, 355-space underground garage is well underway.

Facing west across the Artworks Tower site, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A large pit is growing on the future footprint of the complex, which will contain 341 suites within the 33-storey tower component and another 110 suites in the 11-storey boutique building to the west.

Facing northeast across the Artworks Tower site, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Immediately west of the Artworks Tower, work is a few steps ahead at the site of Daniels' DuEast, where a similar market condominium complex is underway, to contain 11 and 29-storey buildings designed by Core Architects. The project recently completed its underground component, and the first elements of the ground and second floors are now evident above grade.

DuEast Condominiums above grade, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Just northeast of DuEast and immediately north of the Artworks Tower site, a 11-storey Wallman Architects-designed building is well under construction on Block 17 North, at River and Oak streets. The building is structurally complete and largely enclosed in cladding. Occupancy of the block is anticipated to begin later this year.

Block 17N at Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

On the south side of Dundas, The Wyatt is also structurally complete and largely enclosed by cladding. The 27-storey KPMB Architects and IBI Group-designed condominium tower will extend the growing stretch of retail along the south side of Dundas, while adding 342 new homes to the community upon completion later this year.

The Wyatt at Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Just south of The Wyatt, work is quietly progressing for a new community amenity in the Dixon Hall Youth Centre. Formerly housed in an apartment building that was torn down as part of the neighbourhood revitalization, a new four-storey standalone replacement building is taking shape at Wyatt and Nicholas Avenue. The LGA Architectural Partners-designed building will feature 10,000 square feet of program space for neighbourhood youth.

Dixon Hall Youth Centre viewed from the Regent Park Athletic Grounds, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Another project is taking shape south of Dundas along River Street at the community's east edge. Now four levels above grade, The Daniels Corporation's apartment and townhouse complex at Block 30 is designed by IBI Group. This site will house a 28-storey, 346-unit rental tower at its south end, and two blocks of 3-storey condominium townhome units to the north. In addition to residential density, the project will introduce retail at ground level along River Street.

Block 30 (left) rising in Regent Park, image via Regent Park live camera

