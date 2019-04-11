| by Jack Landau |

Lifetime Developments has teamed up with Pinedale Properties for a condominium development at the meeting point of Toronto's Liberty Village, King West, Queen West and Parkdale neighbourhoods. XO Condos will bring a pair of Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium towers to the corner of King and Dufferin, wrapping around an early 1900s heritage building and replacing the retail plaza.

The 14-storey building will address its Dufferin and King frontages with 10,000 square feet of prime retail space, and a stylish residential lobby defined by a series of arches with warm wood finishes. The lobby will offer residents and their visitors a first glimpse of the Tomas Pearce-designed amenities and common spaces found throughout the development.

The project is offering 297 units in a range of layouts including one, two, and three-bedroom suites, some units with den, study, and flex spaces. XO's suites range in area from 450 ft² to 1,200 ft² and start from the low $400,000s. A rendering provides a look at one of the suite interiors, including such features as 9-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and modern kitchens with integrated appliances.

Residents at XO will benefit from over 6,500 ft² of amenities on the second floor, plus an additional 4,500 ft² of outdoor amenity space. Fitness facilities include a dedicated spin studio and indoor/outdoor yoga spaces, while there is also an indoor/outdoor kids' zone, an entertainment and gaming lounge, a co-working space dubbed the 'Think Tank,' a lounge and dining room with outdoor terrace, and a barbecue terrace that faces west towards the sunset.

The project recently celebrated its VIP and broker launch in advance of the public opening, attended by the Lifetime and Pinedale team. “We fell in love with the area, so we called our residence XO Condos,” said Lifetime principal Brian Brown. “This is a significant location undergoing an exciting renaissance, allowing XO Condos’ residents easy access to many of Toronto’s most coveted neighbourhoods and amenities.”

