Last week, Chinese developer Kingdom Developments launched their first foray into the Toronto real estate market. The firm, which has developed 3,750,000 sq. m of office space, conference centres and hotel properties in China and Vancouver, is turning its eyes to central Scarborough near Kennedy and Sheppard, for its first Toronto effort. KSquare Condos will be 45,000 square metre development with residential and retail uses.

Rendering of KSquare Condos, image courtesy of Kingdom Developments

Designed by IBI Group, the complex features two towers rising 34 and 31 storeys from a shared seven-storey podium. Curved balconies line the towers' north elevations, fronting on Village Green Square. The podium is clad in glass window-wall and precast panels that frame the balconies.

Library at KSquare Condos, image courtesy of Kingdom Developments

A broker launch last week focused heavily on the building’s unique amenities designed by Tomas Pearce Interior Design. Among them, KSquare will be home to Toronto’s largest private condo library and study area. At the event, IBI Group, Tomas Pearce, and the Sunray Group, partner in the project and owner of the Delta Hotel to the immediate east, and each donated 1,500 books to the space. Additionally, the amenities will include a music rehearsal space, a sports lounge, pet grooming, and a kids play room. Residents will also have access to the amenities of the adjacent Sheraton Hotel—currently being redeveloped by the Sunray Group—in a partnership between the two companies.

Kids play room at KSqaure Condos, image courtesy of Kingdom Developments

The 644-unit complex will offer 369 one-bedroom, 216 two-bedroom, and 59-three bedroom suites as well as 425 square metres of retail space. The development is coming at a time when new rapid transit plans promise greater accessibility to the area. Already in close proximity to Agincourt GO, the project should benefit from SmartTrack, the proposed Scarborough Subway Extension, and further down the road improved transit service along Sheppard Avenue East.

IBI Group, Sunray Group and Tomas Pearce ID present their book donations to the KSquare Library, image by Ryan Debergh

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

