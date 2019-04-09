| by Ryan Debergh |

With the opening of the Line 1 University subway extension in the rearview mirror, we are seeing a number of proposals aiming to densify the corridor, capitalizing on the demand for transit-accessible housing in Toronto. Igernan Limited has submitted a rezoning application for a 14 storey building at 1100 Sheppard Avenue West. The building would bring 385 condo units to the area just west of the Sheppard and Allen Road intersection, walking distance to Sheppard West subway station.

Looking northwest to 1100 Sheppard West, image by Hi! Architects

Designed by Hi! Architects, the building employs a number of architectural elements and colours to create a unique design. The building employs a curved rectangular massing along the south side of the building, facing Sheppard Avenue. Rows of orange-painted balconies coupled with white standalone projecting balconies cover the grey precast-grid facade. A double-height fourth-floor gives elevated townhouse residents access to terraces the size of a small studio apartment. Multi-coloured bean-shaped protrusions line the corners of the building's roofline. As the rendering uses more than 8 different material colours, this project will likely not be constructed as a typical blue-and-grey glass building. A finalized design and material selection will come with a site plan approval application in the future, which would give a clearer indication of what will actually be built.

Rooftop Terrace at 1100 Sheppard West, image by Hi! Architects

The proposed unit mix is 46 bachelor, 148 one bedroom, 146 two bedroom, and 45 three bedroom suites. No retail or office space is proposed to be included in the project. A rooftop terrace will serve as the primary amenity for the building, with additional indoor amenity spaces on the first, second and 14th floor.

