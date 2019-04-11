| by Jack Landau |

Ontario unveils $28.5-billion transit plan, vows to double length of Toronto’s downtown relief line; What exactly is the Ontario Line and what does it mean for riders’ commutes?; How Doug Ford’s $28.5-billion transit overhaul compares with Toronto’s existing plans; and more news:

Ontario unveils $28.5-billion transit plan, vows to double length of Toronto’s downtown relief line (Globe and Mail)

It’s unclear who will pay for Doug Ford’s transit plan (Toronto Star)

A Bloorcourt loft renovation that steps beyond the ordinary (Globe and Mail)

What exactly is the Ontario Line and what does it mean for riders’ commutes? (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: Premier Doug Ford’s $28.5B Toronto transit plan is remarkably off-brand (National Post)

How Doug Ford’s $28.5-billion transit overhaul compares with Toronto’s existing plans (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Construction on One Bishopsgate Plaza Nears Final Height in London (London)

M2 Block Finding Its Footing in East Village (Calgary)

Augustana Rises Above Hoarding (Edmonton)

1698 West Georgia Street Debuted at Public Open House (Vancouver)