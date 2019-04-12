| by Jack Landau |

An application submitted to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning to permit a condominium tower at 65 through 83 Raglan Avenue, north of St Clair and west of Bathurst. The plan from developer Camrost-Felcorp calls for a 33-storey, IBI Group-designed building reaching a height of 109 metres. The 2,152 m² lot is on the east side of Raglan Avenue. St Clair West subway station is within walking distance.

The building consists of a 25-storey point tower placed atop an 8-storey podium. Architectural diagrams depict the tower bearing a metal panel and stone pattern of offset rectangles framing grey-tint glazing, with runs of balconies in the middle of the elevations projecting from a backdrop of vertical black mullions. Podium levels would be clad in a mix of grey and clear glazing, stone, and fritted glass balconies.

A total of 347 condominium units are proposed, in a mix of 204 one-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 50 m², 103 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 70 m², and 40 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 95 m².

Residents would have access to a selection of amenities, including 674 m² of indoor and 669 m² of outdoor amenity spaces, as well as 504 m² of landscaped open space proposed on the site. Below grade, the site would be served by a 153-space, three-level underground garage, while 351 bicycle spaces would be provided on the P1 level.

