Years of high-rise growth have reshaped Toronto's skyline, and changing trends will be bringing even taller and thinner landmarks to the city in the coming years. Towers like The One and Mirvish+Gehry Toronto represent the future of Downtown development, as scarce space and high land values incentivize taller buildings with increasingly slender profiles.

This will be among the leading topics at this year's Toronto of the Future event, the third biennial exhibition highlighting how real estate and infrastructure projects will continue to shape the city into the future. Presented by Mizrahi, co-hosted by the City, and sponsored in part by UrbanToronto, the event will bring together important faces from the real estate and development industries with exhibits, talks, and presentations about the future of our city this Summer at Metro Hall.

Metro Hall in Downtown Toronto, image by Jack Landau

This year's event will feature a record number of 3D architectural models, illustrations, designs, virtual presentations, and plans loaned by various architects, contractors, developers and government agencies, including the City Planning Division of the City of Toronto and other key stakeholders from the private and public sectors.

The event will kick off with an Official VIP opening ceremony and reception on June 24th, 2019, to be attended by executives including Sam Mizrahi and city officials, with tickets available for purchase. The exhibition will follow the next day, running in Metro Hall at 55 John Street from June 25 to July 1, 2019. The week-long event is free to attend, with an estimated 5,000 visitors expected to pass through daily.

With a few months to go before Toronto of the Future kicks off, there is still plenty of time for industry insiders to sign on and join the many exhibitors and sponsors already included in this year's event. Seats are also available for the VIP Opening Ceremony and Reception, with additional details available at TOTF.ca.

Toronto of the Future 2019, image via TOTF.ca

