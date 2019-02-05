| by Jack Landau |

New documents from the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) show that a mid-rise residential development proposed for the northeast corner of Toronto’s Bathurst and Glencairn intersection has been approved. The plan from Riverking Developments LP will bring a 9-storey, IBI Group-designed rental apartment building to 2795 Bathurst Street.

Following the LPAT ruling, an updated submission landed with City planners last month. Updated renderings show changes from the 2017 resubmission, with slight revisions to the massing and the removal of green walls. The exterior remains more or less the same, still planned with a mix of black and red brick masonry framing warehouse-style windows.

The project still calls for 150 rental units, planned in a mix of 79 one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units, and 15 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to amenity spaces including an 82 m² indoor space on the mezzanine level, as well as a 200 m² outdoor amenity terrace on level 4, and another 150 m² outdoor amenity terrace on level 5.

Parking is housed in a three-level underground parking garage containing a total of 158 spaces, including 130 resident spaces, 23 visitor spaces, plus 8 more spaces serving the retail component. 161 bike parking spaces are included, with 150 reserved for residents and 8 dedicated to retail.

