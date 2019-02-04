| by Jack Landau |

Since being purchased by Coal Harbour Properties, the Maple Leaf Quay apartment towers have undergone some major changes. Located on Queens Quay in Toronto's Harbourfront area and now known as "The Quay", the pair of rental towers’ significant facelift and interior renovations are to be followed by a new rental building to rise between them. Initially proposed as a slimmer, taller tower in 2016, it received zoning approval recently, and now a Site Plan Approval application has ben made to the City.

The new tower will rise at the centre of the site, replacing the four-storey podium that currently links the existing towers. The Quadrangle-designed rental tower is to rise 66.4 metres (218 feet), with a massing that includes a six-storey podium, topped by a seven-storey middle volume, and a seven-storey upper volume.

Looking north to The Quay, Tower 3, image via submission to City of Toronto

The new tower adds 343 apartments to the existing 517 apartments on site. On the 7th floor, residents will have access to 897 m² (9,659 ft²) of indoor amenity space, flanked by a pair of outdoor terraces; a 153 m² (1,652 ft²) west terrace, and a larger 617 m² (6,649 ft²) east terrace offering a variety of features including a pool and hot tub.

Looking southeast to The Quay, Tower 3, image via submission to City of Toronto

The base volume's exterior is proposed as a mix of precast concrete and punched windows, while a curtainwall-clad “reveal” level will separate the podium and tower finishes. The middle and upper volumes are set to be clad in a mix of window wall, projecting metal frames, and multiple colours of metal panels. A similar reveal level will separate the middle and upper volumes.

Looking southwest to The Quay, Tower 3, image via submission to City of Toronto

