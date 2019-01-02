| by Jack Landau |

Another month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk is now behind us, so we are rounding up the hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions of December 2018.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. GTAA, Metrolinx Working Together on Pearson Transit Plan

A transit hub at Pearson would supply a vital link to the Golden Horseshoe, image, GTAA

Our most popular story of December covered the Greater Toronto Airport Authority and Metrolinx's transit plans for Pearson Airport. In second place, plans for a major redevelopment of the Scarborough Town Centre area generated plenty of traffic.

2. Docs Hint at Massive Scarborough Town Centre Redevelopment

3. Union Station: Big Changes Are Coming

4. Ryerson Makes the Case for a Downtown Yonge Street Revival

5. Ontario Government Considers Uploading TTC Subways

6. First Glimpse at Soap Factory Building Remake in East Harbour

7. Hyatt Place Hotel Proposed near Pearson Airport

8. Skål! The Great Danish Invasion of Toronto's Architecture

9. The United BLDG: 55-Storey Plan for 481 University at Dundas

10. Ambitious Chelsea Green Project Resubmitted for Rezoning

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The Well

Looking north across Rail deck Park and Front Street to The Well, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan/Diamond Corp

Many of Toronto's largest planned and active projects made up the top ten for December, with the largest of the bunch—The Well—taking the top spot. Spots 2 through 7 all include projects set to reshape the skyline in the coming years, including The One, CIBC Square, and The HUB.

2. The One

3. CIBC Square

4. The HUB

5. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

6. Pinnacle One Yonge

7. Chelsea Green

8. 160 Front West

9. KING Toronto

10. Scarborough Centre Station

Our Top Ten Threads

1. The Well

Construction at The Well, image by Forum contributor 400WellingtonGuy

In addition to taking the #1 spot in our top ten database files, The Well's Forum thread generated plenty of traffic in December too, as work heated up on Toronto's largest construction site. In second place, below-grade drilling drew many eyes to the Forum thread for The One, an 85-storey luxury condominium tower coming to Yonge and Bloor.

2. The One

5. Residences of 488 University Avenue

6. Daniels Waterfront

7. 1 Yorkville

8. Massey Tower

9. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

10. Eau du Soleil

We will be back at beginning of February for a recap of January's top news stories, database files and Forum threads!

* * *

