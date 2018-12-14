| by Ryan Debergh |

With all of the expansion coming to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in the coming years, the area surrounding the hub is expected to flourish. Although the area is currently Canada’s 2nd largest employment zone (Downtown Toronto is the largest), the area still largely carries itself as an airport-anchored district. Increasing demand has lead Manga Hotels, which currently owns and operates the Toronto Airport Crowne Plaza at the same site, to submit documents to repurpose some of the surface parking lot to build a Hyatt Place Hotel on the property at 33 Carlson Court.

The parking garage on site at 33 Carlson Ct

The 8-Storey Hyatt Place will bring 196 guest rooms to an area that currently already has 45 hotels nearby - the demand is quite a testament to the sheer volume of travellers using Pearson daily. The Hyatt Place brand focuses on the future of ‘select-service’ - a typically ‘no frills’ style of Hotel that Hyatt has upgraded for mid- to upper-income business and leisure travellers. A hotel under the same brand name was recently announced to be built onsite at Canada’s Wonderland.

The massing of the Chamberlain Architect Services Limited-designed hotel itself is broken up into a number of distinct volumes, each with a unique cladding style. Grey Lexastone and brown Equitone panels frame the majority of the building's vision glass windows.

In addition to the construction of the new hotel, the developer has proposed an open air garage to replace the surface parking spots lost in the construction of the new hotel. The garage will add 277 spaces and uses a similar design language to the newly constructed hotel.

The existing Crowne Plaza Hotel onsite will will be updated with an addition along the west side of the building. Clad primarily in curtain wall glazing, metal panels and wooden support beams, the addition will house just under 4,000 ft² of meeting space and conference facilities.

Drawing of the conference centre addition to the Crowne Plaza, image courtesy of Manga Hotels

