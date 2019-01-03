| by Jack Landau |

Just over one year since the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension connected York University to the city's rapid transit network, another building close to York University Station continues to progress towards completion. Following on the heels of the 2018-completed Student Centre, York University is gearing up to open the new Rob and Cheryl McEwen Graduate Study & Research Building, an extension of the Schulich School of Business.

The Baird Sampson Neuert Architects-designed project has been structurally complete since the start of 2018. Interior work has been progressing ever since, and finishing touches are now underway in advance of the 67,000 ft² building's late Spring opening.

The project implements a number of efficiency features, and has been designed to meet Tier 2 Toronto Green Building Standards as well as LEED Gold certification. Green features include rainwater recapture systems and on-site stormwater management, a triple-glazed high-performance building envelope, multiple green roofs, and a 27-metre-high solar chimney.

Once complete, the project will provide Schulich with a number of academic, research and study spaces including over 35 faculty offices, 10 research labs, 10 breakout rooms, 4 seminar rooms, a pair of 60-seat flat-floor classrooms, and a single 112-seat multipurpose classroom. Other features will include a student marketplace with multi-screen video wall, a reception centre, a café, a graduate student lounge, an outdoor landscaped courtyard, and much more.

