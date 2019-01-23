| by Jack Landau |

Construction is moving along at the site of Panda Condominiums, a new project from Lifetime Developments, soon to rise on Edward Street, just north of Dundas subway station. We've been keeping a close eye on the site of the 30-storey, Turner Fleischer Architects-designed tower since construction commenced back in August, and over the past four months crews have been busy excavating the site down towards a depth of five storeys.

When we last checked in on the project roughly one month ago, work had progressed most at the east end of the site closest to Yonge Street, where digging had moved down approximately two levels. Despite the holiday season slowdown, excavation has progressed a fair bit in the weeks since, and the pit is well on its way towards the final five-storey depth.

Looking southeast across the Panda Condos site, image by Edward Skira

Excavation progress is even more evident along the site's northern perimeter. Back in December, crews had excavated as deep as the second row of tiebacks, which are used to anchor the caisson walls to the surrounding earth. Digging has moved several feet deeper along the north caisson wall in the weeks since this update, while an earthen ramp awaits removal to the south.

Looking northwest across the Panda Condos site, image by Edward Skira

Panda Condos' addition of 555 new homes to the area will be anchored to Edward Street via a three-storey, mixed-use podium, housing 1,100 m² of commercial retail space on the ground floor, and another 2,750 m² on the second floor, while a below-grade concourse level connecting to Dundas station will include 1,860 m² of commercial retail space. The third floor will contain over 2,750 m² of office space.

Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

