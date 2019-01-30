| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto, facing west from the 250 Yonge Street office tower above the CF Eaton Centre. Submitted by Forum contributor DB13, this shot is centred on the rising Residences of 488 University Avenue, now nearing its final 55-storey height at University and Dundas.

West view from 250 Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor DB13

