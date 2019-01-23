| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of Hotel X in Toronto's Exhibition Place for a west-facing view. Captured by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shot is centred on the growing Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood skyline, while the Mississauga skyline can be seen in the background.

Humber Bay Shores and Mississauga skylines, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

