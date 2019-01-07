| by Ryan Debergh |

After receiving approvals and permits to build phase one of their Pinnacle Etobicoke community in Toronto's west end, Pinnacle International has submitted revised plans in hopes of gaining approval for the subsequent phases of the master-planned development. The community is planned to be the second large scale development project in the area immediately surrounding Kipling Subway Station, after the construction of the first phase of Concert Properties' The Kip District was completed in 2018.

New rendering indicating the new direction in massing, image courtesy of Pinnacle International

In addition to the Phase One Tower: ‘Cyprus’, the Pinnacle Etobicoke development consists of 8 towers phased in pairs of two, each on a shared podium. In the original proposal from July 2017, the height of the 8 towers ranged between 35 and 56 storeys. With that proposal avenge been withdrawn in March of 2018, heights in the revised proposal have been reduced to a 25 to 43-storey range. As a consequence of the height reductions, the number of proposed residential units has dropped almost 30% to 2,864.

Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, the newly redesigned towers have moved away from the avant-garde concepts of the previous proposal (below), the new designs as presented at this stage are likely placeholders meant for massing purposes only.

Old rendering of the Pinnacle Etobicoke site, image courtesy of Pinnacle International

The revised Pinnacle Etobicoke plan retains a number of the features it originally touted, such as a 4,000 m² park fronting Dundas Street West, 11,000 m² of office space, and 5,010 m² of retail space.

While the above alterations to the plan were being made, construction was commencing on 'Cypress', the 25-storey first tower of the development, with the demolition of the on-site Bowlerama West and subsequent excavation for the underground parking levels.

Excavation pit of phase one in December 2018, image by Forum contributor drum118

We will keep you updated as this project moves through the city planning stages and construction continues on the Cypress Tower. For more information on this project, including more detailed statistics for—and images of—the earlier proposal, check out the database file, linked below. You can get involved in the discussion in associated forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.

* * *

