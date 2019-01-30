| by Jack Landau |

Almost exactly four years since popular entertainment venue The Guvernment closed its doors, a mixed-use community is adding new life to Toronto's East Bayfront. Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts has already opened its first phase office complex at Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis, and construction is progressing quickly for the project's residential towers, 35 and 45-storey Giannone Petricone-designed condominium buildings known as the Lighthouse Towers.

Looking southwest to Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor Razz

We last checked in on the project in early December, when the towers had reached heights of 12 and 16 storeys above Lake Shore Boulevard East. Growing in the weeks since, they now stand 16 and 22 storeys high, well on their way towards final heights of 413 ft and 512 ft. During this time, the complex's west tower has risen above the height of the office component to the south.

Looking southeast to Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Cladding installation has also progressed since our last update. Work on the podium levels' curtainwall glazing system—with vertically mounted metal fins that respond to the irregularly articulated slab edges—is practically complete. The main building envelope is also progressing, a window wall system with multiple tones of neutrally tinted spandrel panels, clear glass, and mechanical louvres.

Looking southeast to Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Some details of the project's public art contribution have come to light recently through a building permit application accepted on January 24th that calls for the installation of "suspended cable flappers supported by metal fabricated trees." To be known as The Inverted Lake, the public art will be located above 'The Yard', as the retail-animated pedestrian mews area between the commercial buildings and the residential buildings has been dubbed.

Looking southeast to Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

