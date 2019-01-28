| by Jack Landau |

It's been four months since Great Gulf broke ground on their new project at 357 King West in Toronto’s Entertainment District, and things are starting to heat up on the project site at the southwest corner of King and Blue Jays Way. Following drilling for the site's pile and lagging shoring system, excavation is underway for the 42-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium tower.

Michael Bros. Excavation is on site digging out a three-storey-deep pit for the tower's foundations and underground garage. The dig has made swift progress over the past several weeks, and the pit is approximately one level down at its deepest point along the site's northeast corner, closest to the King and Blue Jays Way intersection.

Looking north across the 357 King West site, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Digging will last another few months at the current rate before the pit bottoms out at three levels below grade and a tower crane is installed to mark the start of forming. With a tight and confined site, forming of the foundations and underground component is anticipated to take another few months.

Looking south across the 357 King West site, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The tower will reach a height of 148 metres into the Entertainment District skyline when work wraps up in 2022, bringing 324 new condominium units to the increasingly dense node of residential development west of the Financial District.

357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.