Seven months after Nobu Residences Toronto broke ground with a star-studded ceremony, demolition and heritage retention work a buildings on the site has been progressing. Two Teeple Architects-designed 45-storey towers will rise here in the Entertainment District, whole at ground level, heritage facades and a partial restoration of the former Pilkington Glass Factory is being overseen by heritage specialists ERA Architects.

While the facades on Mercer will live on, demolition is now underway behind them on an 1895-built warehouse and its 1920 and 1931-built expansions. The latest photos of the site show that the rear two-thirds of the block has been demolished, offering a glimpse into the gutted buildings.

Bracing of the heritage facades is expected to start in the coming weeks, with a framework of steel I-beams to support the outer walls to be installed along the Mercer Street sidewalk. Behind, shoring, then excavation, then forming of the complex's six-level underground garage will take place. Support of the facades will need to remain in place until forming of the podium levels is complete behind them.

The development from Madison Group and Westdale Properties will add two 156-metre towers to the Entertainment District skyline, containing 660 condominium units, 2,907 m² of commercial space including a Nobu restaurant, and an ultra-luxury, 4,044 m² Nobu hotel with just 36 rooms.

