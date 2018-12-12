| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Riverside Square project under construction on the east bank of Toronto's Don River. The first phase of the mixed-use development from Streetcar Developments and Dream Unlimited can be seen well under construction in this view by Forum contributor skycandy, with the first phase buildings visible in the shot featuring architecture by RAW Design.

Riverside Square, image by Forum contributor skycandy

