| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of Amexon Development Corporation's Residences of 488 University Avenue, where 37 new residential floors are rising above an existing 18-storey office tower at Toronto's University and Dundas intersection. Submitted by Forum contributor AlbertC, this view shows the Core Architects-designed development on the rise.

The Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.