| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the site of The Well, Toronto's largest construction project. Submitted by Forum contributor Red Mars, this photo faces east across the massive build site as crews erect a fifth tower crane for the multi-tower development.

Cranes at site of The Well, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

