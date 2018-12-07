| by Jack Landau |

As companies continue to move into the 280,000 ft² condominium office complex known as 130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, construction is progressing on the residential phase of the mixed-use development in Toronto's East Bayfront area. Rising to the north of the office buildings, a pair of Giannone Petricone-designed condominiums known as the Lighthouse Towers will eventually reach heights of 35 and 45 storeys.

Lighthouse Towers rising at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

We last checked in on the project in late October, when the 45-storey west tower and 35-storey east tower had risen to 11 and 7 storeys respectively. In the weeks since, both towers have climbed another five levels, now 16 and 12 storeys above Lake Shore Boulevard East, over one-third of the way to their 512 ft and 413 ft final heights.

Looking southeast to Lighthouse Towers, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation for the towers’ shared podium structure commenced in October, and now it encloses large sections of the east, south, and west elevations. The double-height second floor features a curtainwall glazing system with perpendicularly-mounted metal fins that respond to the irregularly articulated slab edges.

Cladding installation at Lighthouse Towers, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding of the towers' above was also started in October, in the form of a window wall system with multiple tones of neutrally tinted spandrel panels, clear glass, and mechanical louvres. The cladding now reaches up to the towers’ 9th floors, and will eventually be partially hidden behind perforated metal balcony guards. The perforations on the west tower's south and west faces will eventually look like the concentric ripples created by a stream of water droplets.

Perforated metal balcony guards will give the impression of water droplets, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

