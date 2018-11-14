| by Jack Landau |

Since late 2017, construction has been underway on a new 40-storey, Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed rental apartment tower beside Kipling subway and GO station in Etobicoke. Main and Main's Dundas & Aukland will bring new residential density and retail to the corner of Dundas Street West and Aukland Road.

Underground levels taking shape at Dundas & Aukland, image by Forum contributor drum118

We last checked in on the project back in July, when excavation had just bottomed out for the building's four underground levels. In the months since, the project has advanced with the installation of a tower crane, and the start of forming for the garage. The lowest underground level has been formed at the base of the pit, and forming has since moved on to the P3 level above.

A project timeline on the development’s website projects completion of forming for the garage levels in February 2019, while overall construction is expected to wrap up as early as February 2021. The first residential occupancies are being targeted for Summer 2020.

Underground levels taking shape at Dundas & Aukland, image by Forum contributor drum118

Once work wraps up, the project will introduce 376 new rental apartments, as well as over 53,000 ft² of retail space to the Six Points area, including a grocery store.

Dundas & Aukland, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.