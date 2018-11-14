| by Jack Landau |

It has been nearly 15 months since Mizrahi Developments broke ground on their highly-anticipated "The One" at Yonge and Bloor in Downtown Toronto. Now, with the excavation wrapping up, a specialized crane to construct the 306-metre 'supertall' Foster + Partners and Core Architects-designed tower—possibly the highest capacity crane ever deployed in Toronto has been installed at the site.

TG2300B crane in action at site of The One, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

With some overnight road closures to allow a portable crane and flatbed trucks to get close, the Link-Belt TG2300B crane was delivered by New Jersey-based Cornell Crane & Steel, and assembled over the course of the last two weekends. One of Cornell's TG series, this line of specialized cranes were originally developed for power plant construction, and have since become popular in the construction of major structures ranging from offshore oil platforms to the high-rise construction happening at The One’s site.

TG2300B crane during installation, image by Forum contributor LNahid2000

The TG2300B's lifting capacity is 230 tons, though its configuration at The One site allows for loads of 172,200 lbs (86 tons) at a 30-foot radius, and loads of 56,400 lbs (28 tons) at a 120-foot radius. "We chose the TG2300 for its massive lift capacity as we have a number of 45-ton picks throughout this job" Sam Mizrahi, President of Mizrahi Developments, told us. "For reference, we could literally pick up a full concrete truck from the street, lower it to the bottom of the hole, empty the mixer, and lift it back out."

Aerial view of the TG2300B crane at site of The One, image by Forum contributor Benito

This specific model of tower crane has never been used before in Toronto, and has seen use in high-profile builds such as One World Trade and the Hearst Tower in New York City. A similar yet smaller model TG-1900 was used in the construction of the Bay Adelaide Centre’s west tower in Downtown Toronto.

TG2300B crane's cab, image by Forum contributor skycandy

When The One is complete, the 85-storey tower will boast flagship retail, restaurants, a hotel, and luxury condo suites, with four four-storey penthouses up top.

