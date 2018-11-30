| by Jack Landau |

Marketing is underway for Scout Condos from Graywood Developments, a 12-storey, SMV Architects-designed condominium on St. Clair Avenue West at Old Weston Road in Toronto's West End. The building's warm brick exterior is set to be joined by a collection of amenity spaces appointed by TACT Architecture's interior design wing, featuring complimentary warm and natural finishes.

Scout Condos, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

Residents of Scout's 261 condominium units will have access to a selection of amenities, starting with a ground-floor lobby that flows into a large common area offering space for socializing, studying, and working. Also included on the ground floor, a gym and yoga room will offer spaces for workouts, while dining and lounging spaces will also be on hand.

Lounge/games room at Scout Condos, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

More amenities will be concentrated on the building's 12th floor, including a lounge with a landscaped terrace, connected by large glass windows, offering residents of all the building's levels the same skyline views enjoyed by upper-level residents.

Indoor rooftop amenity at Scout Condos, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

The project will place residents in an emerging area of the city with a growing collection of new restaurants, breweries, art galleries, and cafés, giving the area an ever higher Walkscore, along with easy transit access: in a few years, there should be a GO Station here too.

Games room at Scout Condos, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.