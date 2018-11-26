| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline, captured from high above the Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this view shows steam exhaust rising from the tops of skyscrapers as the temperature begins to plunge deeper into winter weather.

Skyline from Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

