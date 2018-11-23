| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's West Don Lands area for a drone view of River City 3 and the Downtown skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot shows the ongoing installation of finishing touches for the 29-storey condominium tower, designed by Saucier + Perrotte Architects with ZAS Architects.

River City 3 and the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

