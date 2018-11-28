| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Dy features a rainy November view of the Toronto skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Keyz from a high-rise in the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood, this shot shows the skyline impact of new additions Massey Tower and The Residences of 488 University Avenue.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Keyz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.