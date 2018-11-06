| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above the Rosedale Ravine for a view of Toronto. Captured via drone by Forum contributor skycandy, this view features vibrant fall colours set against the Bloor-Yorkville and Financial District skylines.

Fall colours in Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.