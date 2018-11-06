| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's King West neighbourhood will soon be getting a major infusion of residential and commercial density as construction moves into the late stages at Allied Properties REIT and RioCan's Kingly Condos and King Portland Centre. The Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed development is adding a 15-storey residential building to Adelaide Street West and a 13-storey office building to King Street West, both just a few months from completion now.

Work is much further along for the office component, which is largely enclosed in glass and soon to take in commercial tenants. The building meets King Street with a four-storey base containing retail and restaurant space, clad in brick-impregnated precast panels that reference the surrounding heritage buildings with their warehouse-style architecture. Above, the tower volume is entirely enclosed in curtainwall glazing, with just the upper mechanical penthouse level still awaiting exterior finishing.

King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

In the meantime, installation of the panels with real brick facing continues to move the ground floor towards completion. Along Waterloo Terrace—an L-shaped laneway running along the west side of the building in the interior of the block—the panels are now being installed over a series of precast concrete arches.

Brick cladding at the base of King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Kingly Condos, the northern portion of the project, is making swift progress. The majority of the tower has been sealed off in brick panels, heritage-style multi-pane windows, and precast concrete finishes. The mechanical penthouse and lower levels still await their finishing touches as work progresses on the tower's interior spaces.

Kingly Condos, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The project is currently racing towards a winter 2019 completion date, upon which time it will introduce about 302,000 ft² of office space, 29,000 ft² of retail space, and 132 residential units to the King West neighbourhood.

King Portland Centre, image courtesy of RioCan

