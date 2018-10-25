| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back to April 2013, when Menkes Developments' Gibson Square was on the rise in North York City Centre. The mixed-use project consists a pair of Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium towers rising from a shared commercial/retail base at the northwest corner of Yonge and Park Home.

Gibson Square under construction, April 2013, image by Jack Landau

The same view in October 2018 offers a look at the long-completed complex. Each rising 138 metres and 42 storeys into the North York skyline, the towers' residential density is anchored to the local streetscape with cafe and restaurant spaces, as well as a landscaped forecourt featuring outdoor seating. Gibson Square has since been joined by Beacon Condos, a 35-storey condo tower currently wrapping up construction to the north on Yonge Street.

Gibson Square, October 2018, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!