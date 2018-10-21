| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day looks over Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor 111, this sunrise view faces southeast over the Rogers headquarters, showing new additions to the area skyline including The Selby and 561 Sherbourne.

St. James Town skyline, image by Forum contributor 111

