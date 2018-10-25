| by Jack Landau |

For the third day in a row, fall colours in Toronto make a Photo of the Day appearance. The Don Valley offers a great vantage point to view the contrast between the natural conditions of the valley and the high-rise density to the west and south, shown in this photo by Forum contributor Rascacielo.

Bloor-Yorkville skyline and the Don Valley, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

